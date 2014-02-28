Osvaldo adapting well after return to Italy

The Italy international forward signed on loan until the end of the season for the Serie A leaders from Southampton in January and has revealed fitting into the squad has been a straightforward process.

Osvaldo scored Juve's second goal - and his second for the club - in the 2-0 UEFA Europa League win over Trabzonspor on Thursday as Antonio Conte's men eased into the last 16.

The 28-year-old was paired with Sebastian Giovinco in Turkey, but he insists he can work with all of the strikers that Conte has at his disposal.

"I find it easy to play with (Carlos) Tevez, (Fernando) Llorente and Giovinco," he said.

"They all have different qualities and I'm trying to get used to each of them.

"Seba (Giovinco) and I did our fair share of defensive work (at Trabzonspor) as well, that's what we needed most. Luckily I managed to score too."

Juventus will meet Fiorentina in the last 16 of the Europa League, but next up is a Serie A trip to Milan on Sunday.