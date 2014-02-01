Osvaldo promises to bring 'excitement' to Juventus

The Italy international striker completed his loan move to the reigning Serie A champions from Southampton on transfer deadline day, with the league leaders retaining the option to purchase the forward at the end of the season.

Osvaldo had previously been used to battling Antonio Conte's side after a two-year spell at Roma, before making a reported £12.8 million switch to the Premier League in August for what proved to be a short stint.

After scoring just three goals in England's top flight, Osvaldo received a two-week suspension for a reported attack on team-mate Jose Fonte.

But Osvaldo is now focused on success with his new side back in Serie A.

"They (Juventus) were devastating (to play as an opponent)," he told the club's official website. "I found it a really tough experience. I hope I can now enjoy being on the other side.

"I hope to bring plenty of excitement. I want to enjoy this personal moment. It's an honour and a dream to be here at Juve.

"Both myself and the team will focus solely on doing things well and the rest doesn't matter."

Osvaldo believes the fact he is familiar with many of Juve's first-team squad will help him settle, while he will also be reacquainted with fellow striker Fernando Llorente, after the two faced-off in the past after enjoying stints in La Liga.

He added: "We know each other. Fernando is a great guy and an exceptional player.

"I already know most of the lads here and that's something that will certainly help me a great deal."