Osvaldo: Tevez helping me settle at Juventus

The Italian front-man - on loan from Southampton - broke the deadlock in the 16th minute of the first leg of his side's UEFA Europa League last 32 clash with Trabzonspor, with Paul Pogba making it 2-0 at the death.

Argentina-born Osvaldo subsequently revealed Tevez had been a positive influence on him since his arrival at the Juventus Stadium in January.

"It is easy to play with Carlos Tevez," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I don’t like to just stay still and wait for the ball, especially as the coach tells me to move continually.

"I get along very well with Carlos and the rest of the squad. I’m happy, as I settled in very quickly."

The 28-year-old is in no doubt as to what he hopes to get out of his loan spell, setting his sights on Cesare Prandelli's World Cup squad.

"I am working to get to the World Cup and will give it my all," he added. "It doesn’t just depend on me, but I live in hope."