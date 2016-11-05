Otamendi eager for City to maintain form

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi called on his team to capitalise on their momentum when they face Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men are flying high atop the table and go into Saturday's clash on the back of a win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Otamendi is keen for City to continue their fine form, which has seen them net seven times in two games.

“We are leaders of the Premier League and we want to keep being the leaders so to do that we need to win," he said, via the club's website.

"Our mentality and what the manager says to us is that we have to win. But every game is not the same, the rivalries are different but our mentality is always positive and focused on winning."

The 3-1 win over Barca has given City a boost ahead of the meeting with 15th-placed Middlesbrough.

Otamendi wants his team to maintain that level of performance at the Etihad Stadium.

"Barcelona are the kind of team that you always want to beat. I've never been able to beat them in the past so obviously you always enjoy beating such a good team as FC Barcelona," he said.

"It gives you a boost as a player and as a team to beat them but that's not going to be worth it if we don't get good results in our next Champions League matches.

"For us it was important to win. It's always positive to beat a team like Barca but form can change all the time. For us it was a big step but we now have to keep this level."