Overmars backs 'excellent choice' Wenger for England job

Marc Overmars has endorsed Arsene Wenger as a candidate to become the next England coach.

Arsenal manager Wenger, out of contract at the end of the season, has been touted in some quarters as a potential successor to Sam Allardyce, who left the post after just one match in charge, having been recorded by undercover reporters discussing the circumvention of Football Association transfer regulations.

And Ajax director of football Overmars, who won the Premier League and the FA Cup under Wenger, believes the 66-year-old Frenchman could be a good option.

"I think that he would be an excellent choice for the English," former Netherlands international Overmars said at the ASPIRE4SPORT event.

"Maybe it's time for him, if he has the energy for it."

England's Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has been placed in charge of the senior team's next four matches and could yet be retained by the FA in the role on a long-term basis.