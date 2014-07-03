Overpass collapse kills two in Belo Horizonte
An overpass in FIFA World Cup host city Belo Horizonte collapsed on Thursday, crushing vehicles underneath, according to reports.
Up to 19 people have reportedly been injured, while two have apparently died.
The overpass, which is approximately five kilometres from the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in Belo Horizonte - where a World Cup semi-final will be held on Tuesday, fell onto a number of vehicles in the city that is over 400 kilometres north of Rio de Janeiro.
The lead up to the World Cup has been dogged by construction disasters with a crane collapse having killed two workers at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians in November, while in Manaus a man working on the Arena Amazonia died after being hit by a crane.
In Sao Paulo in June - just before the tournament began - another construction worker, who was helping to build the monorail system, was killed when a section collapsed.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.