Overpass collapse kills two in Belo Horizonte

Up to 19 people have reportedly been injured, while two have apparently died.

The overpass, which is approximately five kilometres from the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in Belo Horizonte - where a World Cup semi-final will be held on Tuesday, fell onto a number of vehicles in the city that is over 400 kilometres north of Rio de Janeiro.

The lead up to the World Cup has been dogged by construction disasters with a crane collapse having killed two workers at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians in November, while in Manaus a man working on the Arena Amazonia died after being hit by a crane.

In Sao Paulo in June - just before the tournament began - another construction worker, who was helping to build the monorail system, was killed when a section collapsed.