The countdown is on and the 2026 World Cup will be kicking off in less than a year.

No less than three countries will be co-hosting the tournament, with matches taking place in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The three co-hosts have all been given places at the tournament, with another 45 spots to be filled, with FIFA opting to expand the competition from 32 to 48 teams.

Where is the World Cup final being played?

Argentina won their 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Image credit: Getty Images)

These 48 teams will kick off next summer, all dreaming of playing in the final on July 19.

There will be a total of 16 host cities for the tournament - two in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 in the USA - but only one city can play host to the final.

That honour will go to the MetLife Stadium, which is in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But don't expect to hear that name next year, as for sponsorship reasons will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stadium, which opened in 2009, is the home of NFL teams the New York Jets and New York Giants and also hosted Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 and will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

It will also host seven other matches during the 2026 tournament.

A general view of MetLife Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The MetLife Stadium was built at a cost of $1.6billion, making it the most expensive stadium in the USA at the time of its completion.

it has a capacity of 82,000, which makes it the NFL's largest stadium and for the first time ever, the 2026 World Cup final will include a half-time show, similar to those seen in the NFL Super Bowl.