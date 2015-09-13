Owen devastated by Brown Panther death

Former England striker Michael Owen spoke of his devastation on Sunday after his classic-winning horse, Brown Panther, was fatally injured.

The seven-year-old was pulled up with six furlongs remaining in the Irish St Leger at The Curragh, and put down after his injury was deemed too severe to be treated.

In a post on social network Sport Lobster, Owen wrote: "It's the saddest day of my life. The toughest, most brilliant horse I will ever set eyes on passed away today doing the thing he loved most.

"A shattered hind leg that was irreparable according to the first class team at The Curragh ended his life.

"I was with him when he was born, shared an experience for 7 years that will never be repeated and gave him his last kiss goodbye.

"What an honour to own and breed him. I love you Panther, life will not be the same without you.

"I've not shared so many tears in years but my grief is shared by so many people."

Brown Panther, trained by Tom Dascombe, won 11 of his 28 races - including the 2011 King George C Stakes at Royal Ascot - and finished second in the 2011 St Leger.