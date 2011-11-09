Oxlade-Chamberlain: A lot more to come

The 18-year old, who has been touted as the 'new Theo Walcott', has showed encouraging signs during his first three months at Emirates Stadium, bagging the title of the youngest ever English scorer in the Champions League.

Arsenal paid Southampton £12 million for the winger in the summer and, while talking to Arsenal’s official website, the youngster admitted that he still has a lot more to offer as he is still at such a tender age.

"I think there's a lot more to come from me so I am just going to keep working hard, keep learning in training and get some more appearances to do well," he said.

"It's down to me at the end of the day, I've got to put pressure on the boss to select me. I can only do that by training well and, when I do get my chance, impress him. The boss has said it's up to me, he's going to work with me the same way I have to with him.

"It's a work in progress and I don't think there's any need to rush into things. I trust the boss and he's going to develop me in the same way.

"I knew that when I signed here it would be hard for me. I was playing more week-in week-out at Southampton and I knew that maybe in my first season I wouldn't get a lot of game time.

"But I'm learning so much in training from the likes of Robin van Persie and the rest of the boys - and the manager as well. I've only had a few appearances but I've scored two goals and I'm happy with with that."

By Elliott Binks