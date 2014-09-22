Ozil adamant he has nothing to prove

Since moving to Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42 million last September, Ozil's displays have come under continued scrutiny.

But the Germany star was instrumental as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at Aston Villa last Saturday, scoring one goal and setting up another for striker Danny Welbeck.

And Ozil - who helped his country to glory in the World Cup this year - has stressed that he is not playing to prove a point to his critics.

"I don't play to prove anything to anybody, I play for Arsenal," Ozil told German news agency DPA.

"I have the feeling that I am criticised more [than other players]. That happened to me in the Bundesliga and also at Real Madrid.

"We have only just started the season, we have new players in key positions.

"The collective game, which is something I have a lot to do with, can't then just work well from one day to the next.

"[Just] 10 weeks ago I was named in the English team of the season [via an internet poll on the Premier League website].

"I was world champion then. It was the summer break and after a few games [of the new season] everything is called into question again. This is strange, but I know what I can offer."