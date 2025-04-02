Mikel Arteta has refused to admit that the Premier League title has slipped from Arsenal’s grasp this season – but with the Gunners nine points behind Liverpool, ahead of the Merseyside derby, it looks like the league is in Liverpool’s hands.

Arsenal have been underwhelming at times this year, and whilst their injury issues have been significant, many thought it would be Arteta’s side, not Liverpool, to capitalise on Manchester City’s blip in form.

With injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal have had to rely on set-pieces at times this season – however, on Tuesday night their opening goal against Fulham broke one Premier League record that suggests they don’t just play boring football.

Arsenal break a record with Mikel Merino's opening goal

Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Merino opened the scoring at the Emirates with Bukayo Saka adding a second on his return from injury, before a late consolation for Fulham through Rodrigo Muniz.

Merino’s strike was the result of intricate build-up play involving 50 uninterrupted passes – the longest-ever recorded consecutive passing sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League since such data was gathered from the start of the 2006/07 season.

Chadli's record has been broken.

Jurrien Timber’s through ball allowed Ethan Nwaneri to cut the ball back to Merino who guided the ball past Bernd Leno via a deflection. Following Phil Foden’s strike at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, which also came against Fulham, the Premier League revealed the list of goals with the most passes in the build-up.

Foden’s half-volley sat second on the list behind Nacer Chadli’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in August 2014 – which featured 48 passes beforehand.

While Juan Mata’s goal for Manchester United against Southampton in 2015 is next on the list, of the top five Manchester City actually had three of the entries before Merino's strike.

Whilst Merino’s goal may not play a huge role in the title race, it is one that will give Arsenal fans hope for future successes, especially given the narrative of set-piece reliance that had been suggested earlier in the season.

Merino scored a record-breaking goal for Arsenal last night (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Arsenal have scored 11 goals from set pieces this season, as well as forcing one own-goal from a corner – an impressive tally.

Bukayo Saka, who ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, has been a long-term injury absentee – but his return alongside Merino’s flowing goal should prove that this is an Arsenal side that remain one of the best attacking teams in the league.