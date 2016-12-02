Ozil: Arsenal can win Champions League with a bit of luck

Mesut Ozil is optimistic about Arsenal's chances in the Champions League and believes they can go all the way this season.

Arsenal have not made it beyond the round of 16 since 2009-10, when they lost to Barcelona in the quarter-finals, but Ozil sees reason for optimism.

"I think we have been missing a bit of luck, in every sense," Ozil told Marca.

"We have been pretty unlucky with the draw in the Champions League. These past few seasons we had Barcelona and Bayern very early on.

"And even then, we still had our chances. But I think we lacked a bit of confidence against the big teams, especially in those rounds.

"It is a series of factors but we believe we can make that jump. I hope to win the Champions League with Arsenal, I think we have a team that can do it. Like I said, we need a bit more luck, but why not... we have great players.

"Qualifying for the knockout stages proves we are doing things the right way and we're on the right path. Arsenal always make it out of the group stage and now is the time to make that extra step."