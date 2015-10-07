Ozil: Arsenal do not fear Bayern Munich

Mesut Ozil has insisted that Arsenal do not fear Bayern Munich and is confident they have what it takes to beat the Bavarians in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger's men desperately need two good results against Bayern in order to keep their Champions League ambitions alive after losing their opening two fixtures, yet Ozil remains optimistic about their chances.

"It is true that there is a lot of pressure on us in the Champions League. We can beat Bayern, though, if we play at the same level as against Manchester United," Ozil told Bild.

"I was a bit surprised to see Bayern beat Dortmund 5-1. Bayern's results show that they are in great form.

"We have a lot of respect for Bayern, but we are not afraid of them. We are playing at home and we know how to score goals and be successful against Bayern.

"Of course, it will not be easy, but we have the potential to beat any team."

Arsenal showed what they are capable of at the weekend as they beat Manchester United 3-0 to climb to second place in the Premier League table and Ozil believes they can go all the way in the English top flight this campaign.

"We have a great team with a lot of world-class players," he added.

"Our goal is to win the Premier League title. I think we can achieve it this season if we do not get any major injuries.

"But the season is still long."