Ozil convinced he can win Ballon d’Or one day

The Germany international has come in for criticism since arriving at the Emirates Stadium due to his inconsistent performances.

Ozil has impressed in recent weeks, though, and the 26-year-old sees no reason why he cannot be crowned world player of the year in the not too distant future.

He told Sport Bild: "If I continue to develop well and stay healthy, I would like, in the next few years, to hold the Ballon d’Or in my hands, I am convinced that it can happen.

"I'm feeling very positive. I'm a world champion and I play at a top club in the Premier League.

"There is much more of a physical test here than there is in Spain or in the Bundesliga - I constantly have bruises, but that makes me harder. I feel physically better than ever."