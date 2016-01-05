Ozil is happy and comfortable at Arsenal - Flamini

Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flaimini feels team-mate Mesut Ozil is happy and comfortable at the club as he proves his status as one of the game's top players this season.

The Germany international has three goals and 16 assists in 19 Premier League appearances in 2015-16, form that has helped the Gunners to the top of the table.

Ozil's contract has two-and-a-half years to run on his contract, with both the player and manager Arsene Wenger insisting there is no rush to negotiate an extension.

But Flamini appears confident that Ozil is more than satisfied with life at the Emirates Stadium, saying it is a pleasure to play with the 27-year-old.

"I am very pleased for him," Flamini told Arsenal's official website.

"We all knew he was a top player but I am glad he is proving it every game. I believe he is [happy] here and we have such a great atmosphere here that it makes it very easy for him to feel comfortable.

"We are close friends and we have a good time on and off the pitch. That is very important because, if you want to be able to perform, you have to feel happy in your head and feel confident off the pitch.

"It is very important to have him on our side because, as you can all see, he can make the difference at any time.

"He has been giving so many assists and has been making so much difference in the past few games, so it is a pleasure to play next to him and it is also a pleasure to watch him on the pitch.

"His vision is something that you do not find very often, so he is easily one of the best players I have ever played with."