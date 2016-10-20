Ozil has 'taste' for goals - Wenger

Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil now has a "taste" for goals as he struck a Champions League hat-trick, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil scored three times in the second half as the Premier League giants thrashed Ludogorets 6-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

It added to the Germany international's goal against Swansea City, and Wenger is thrilled to see the attacker getting on the scoresheet.

"It looks like he gets a taste to score goals because he goes more behind," he told a news conference.

"Before, he liked only to come to the ball and provide.

"We want him to be a provider and a scorer and it looks like he's slowly moving to that better balance."

Wenger substituted Alexis Sanchez, who was also on the scoresheet, and Santi Cazorla during the second half.

The Frenchman played down injury concerns over Sanchez, saying: "I just wanted to give him a breather. He looks alright physically."

As for Cazorla, Wenger said the move was precautionary ahead of Saturday's league clash at home to Middlesbrough.

"He got a kick and I took him off as quickly as possible. He got a kick on the back of his Achilles tendon," he said.

"In my view he was limping a little bit so I didn't want to take a gamble."