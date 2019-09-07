Pablo Sarabia: Spain need to remain grounded ahead of Faroe Islands clash

Spain new boy Pablo Sarabia maintains the squad must not allow themselves to get carried away with talk of Euro 2020 qualification as they prepare to tackle the Faroe Islands.

After battling to a 2-1 away win over Romania, La Roja are fully expected to record a sixth-straight Group F victory against the Nordic minnows in Gijon on Sunday.

Paris St Germain midfielder Sarabia, who captained Spain to success in the 2001 European Under-19 Championship, made his senior international debut when coming off the bench in Bucharest on Thursday night.

While Robert Moreno’s men may well be on course to secure safe passage through to Euro 2020 following a disappointing Nations League campaign, Sarabia knows the players must remain focused on the job in hand.

“We cannot think that the classification is already made,” the former Getafe and Sevilla midfielder said.

“The mentality and the best way to face the matches is one by one, with the greatest enthusiasm possible to win them all.”

Sarabia, 27, added at a press conference: “The fans are excited and we know what we have to do.

“It is going game by game, winning, so that the fans can then have more and more enthusiasm.”

Having earned a taste of senior international football, Sarabia, who came through the Real Madrid youth system, is determined to make the most of the opportunities ahead.

“I am enjoying the moment, of course, having made a dream come true, and it is fantastic to be here with players of a very high level,” he said.

“I have worked a lot already in Seville and before in Getafe to be here, and now I want to continue.”

Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente will be suspended following his red card during the closing stages of the Romania game.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, remain without a point in the group having lost 4-0 against Sweden in Torshavn.