Paddy Power sweat on Blues payout
By Gregg Davies
Paddy Power are sweating on the prospect of a £500,000 blunder after Paul Scholes' last minute goal in the Manchester derby and Spurs' unexpected 2-1 win over league leaders Chelsea has thrown the title race open again.
With the topsy-turvy season taking yet another twist Chelsea’s previous four-point lead has been cut to one and Carlos Ancelotti’s team are now 8/11 from 1/7 to win the title with United breathing down their necks at 5/4.
Paddy Power said: “Now we now exactly what Fergie meant by ‘squeaky bum time’! At 2.30 on Saturday Chelsea’s grip on the title looked a little firmer but then Scholes’ late winner for United and Chelsea’s defeat at Spurs changed everything.
"But we’re punters at heart and will be experiencing, if not exactly enjoying, the same nerves of the title run-in all the way to the line just like our customers.”
The bookie is also betting on how many points each team takes in their remaining three games with Chelsea 6/4 and United 13/10 to take a maximum nine points.
However, should Chelsea drop points in any of their three remaining matches it would allow United the chance to steal the title. The Blues are available at 2/1 to take seven points from a possible nine.
Having beaten Arsenal and Chelsea in the last week, Spurs could offer the Red Devils the most problems and the champions are 4/1 to take six points and 9/4 seven points.
Champions League Latest
Meanwhile in the Champions League, where no English teams remain, Barcelona are 8/11 to defend their trophy as well as 4/11 to see off Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.
Inter, who many believe could be the only team capable of strangling Barcelona’s flowing football, are 15/8 to knock out the champions.
Premier League Latest Betting
Premier League Latest
8/13 Chelsea
5/4 Man United
100/1 Arsenal
Top Four Finish
8/11 Spurs
5/4 Man City
16/1 Aston Villa
20/1 Liverpool
How many points will Chelsea win in their remaining three games
350/1 None
200/1 One
100/1 Two
33/1 Three
10/1 Four
13/1 Five
3/1 Six
2/1 Seven
6/4 Nine
How many points will Man United win in their remaining three games
250/1 None
100/1 One
66/1 Two
25/1 Three
10/1 Four
10/1 Five
4/1 Six
9/4 Seven
13/10 Nine
