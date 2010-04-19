Paddy Power sweat on Blues payout

With the topsy-turvy season taking yet another twist Chelsea’s previous four-point lead has been cut to one and Carlos Ancelotti’s team are now 8/11 from 1/7 to win the title with United breathing down their necks at 5/4.

Paddy Power said: “Now we now exactly what Fergie meant by ‘squeaky bum time’! At 2.30 on Saturday Chelsea’s grip on the title looked a little firmer but then Scholes’ late winner for United and Chelsea’s defeat at Spurs changed everything.

"But we’re punters at heart and will be experiencing, if not exactly enjoying, the same nerves of the title run-in all the way to the line just like our customers.”

The bookie is also betting on how many points each team takes in their remaining three games with Chelsea 6/4 and United 13/10 to take a maximum nine points.

However, should Chelsea drop points in any of their three remaining matches it would allow United the chance to steal the title. The Blues are available at 2/1 to take seven points from a possible nine.

Having beaten Arsenal and Chelsea in the last week, Spurs could offer the Red Devils the most problems and the champions are 4/1 to take six points and 9/4 seven points.

Champions League Latest

Meanwhile in the Champions League, where no English teams remain, Barcelona are 8/11 to defend their trophy as well as 4/11 to see off Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.

Inter, who many believe could be the only team capable of strangling Barcelona’s flowing football, are 15/8 to knock out the champions.

Premier League Latest Betting

Premier League Latest

8/13 Chelsea

5/4 Man United

100/1 Arsenal

Top Four Finish

8/11 Spurs

5/4 Man City

16/1 Aston Villa

20/1 Liverpool

How many points will Chelsea win in their remaining three games

350/1 None

200/1 One

100/1 Two

33/1 Three

10/1 Four

13/1 Five

3/1 Six

2/1 Seven

6/4 Nine

How many points will Man United win in their remaining three games

250/1 None

100/1 One

66/1 Two

25/1 Three

10/1 Four

10/1 Five

4/1 Six

9/4 Seven

13/10 Nine

