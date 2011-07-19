Palermo close to selling Pastore

The future of the 22-year-old, who was in Argentina's World Cup squad last year, has been the subject of speculation for weeks with Chelsea, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan among the clubs thought to be keen on recruiting him.

"Yesterday, I spoke to a big European club and they said they would pay between 45 and 50 million for Pastore," he was quoted as saying by Italian media.

"At this point, I think we can sort out the situation in 10 days."

Pastore shot to prominence in the first half of 2009 when he inspired the Huracan team who surprised everyone by challenging for the Argentine Clausura championship, beating River Plate in the process.

He moved to Palermo in July of that year.