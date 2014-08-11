Pallotta gains full control of Roma

The American was part of a consortium which bought the capital club in 2010, and became president in 2012 when Thomas DiBenedetto stepped aside.

And with a new stadium on the way for Roma, the Americans now have full say over affairs at the club, having spent €33 million on UniCredit's shares.

A statement read: "UniCredit S.p.A., AS Roma SPV, LLC, and Raptor Holdco LLC, an affiliate of AS Roma SPV, LLC, inform that on the date hereof they have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement by which UniCredit S.p.A. transferred to AS Roma SPV, LLC its entire participation held in the capital stock of NEEP Roma Holding S.p.A. (the controlling company of A.S. Roma S.p.A.) for consideration in the amount of €33,000,000, which has been paid in full at the closing of the transaction.

"As a consequence of such sale AS Roma SPV, LLC increases its interest in NEEP Roma Holding S.p.A., directly and indirectly via Raptor Holdco LLC, to 100% of the stock capital of NEEP Roma Holding S.p.A.

"In the same context UniCredit S.p.A., AS Roma SPV, LLC and Raptor Holdco LLC terminated the shareholders agreement related to NEEP Roma Holding S.p.A. entered into on 18 August 2011 and subsequently amended and integrated (also by means of the accession of Raptor Holdco LLC) on 1 August 2013."