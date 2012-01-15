Panathinaikos have last laugh in 'comedy'

A goal by Brazilian forward Cleyton helped second-placed Panathinaikos keep up the pressure on Olympiakos Piraeus at the top of the Greek Super League.

The start was delayed by 40 minutes because parts of the pitch at the Zosimades Stadium pitch were frozen and the teams struggled to get their passing game going in sub-zero temperatures.

Cleyton finally broke the deadlock with an acrobatic overhead effort in the 85th minute against fourth from bottom PAS Giannena.

"It was a difficult game with difficult conditions for both sets of players," he told reporters after Panathinaikos moved within four points of Olympiakos with two games in hand.

"We couldn't really play football on this pitch in the condition it was in but we managed to get ourselves in front and... that's all that matters."

On Saturday, a double from Belgian striker Kevin Mirallas and a Panagiotis Korbos own goal gave Olympiakos a 3-1 home victory over second from bottom Levadiakos that took the points haul for the leaders to 40 from 17 matches.

It was a welcome return to form for Olympiakos after the players received a verbal blast at the training ground from president Vangelis Marinakis on Monday following last weekend's goalless draw at bottom club Doxa Drama.

Mirallas now has 11 goals this season.