Paraguay Wrap: Capiata set the early pace

The opening matchday of the Clausura season saw Mario Jacquet's men catapult to the top of the table, after a comprehensive win over the hosts at the Estadio Arsenio Erico on Friday.

Fabio Escobar opened the scoring in the 31st minute, before Oscar Ruiz doubled the visitors' lead three minutes after the half-time break.

Escobar completed a brace with 11 minutes to play, as Deportivo began the second phase of the domestic campaign in fine fashion.

Deportivo were one of four sides to win on the opening matchday, with Olimpia, General Diaz and Libertad also picking up three points.

Olimpia were 3-1 winners at 3 de Febrero, taking them second in the table, while General Diaz and Libertad both had narrow victories.

A Pedro Chavez brace helped General Diaz come from behind to down Cerro Porteno 3-2.

The Estadio Defensores del Chaco hosts led in the sixth minute when Jorge Caceres netted, only for Cerro to fire back through Daniel Guiza 13 minutes later.

Julio Dos Santos converted a 64th-minute penalty to put the visitors in a strong position, but Chavez completed an 11-minute brace to steer General Diaz to victory.

Apertura champions Libertad earned a last-gasp 3-2 win at Sol de America, despite finishing the match with 10 men.

Libertad led courtesy of a Sol own goal in the shadows of half-time, only for the hosts to take the lead in the 51st minute as Edgar Villasboa and Alfredo Mazacotte struck.

And Libertad were on the canvas in the 75th minute when Dionisio Perez was dismissed, however Pedro Sarabia's men responded admirably.

Gustavo Mencia found an equaliser in the 77th minute, before Rodrigo Lopez put in a 90th-minute winner in a dramatic finale to their season opener.

Guarani took a point from their trip to 12 de Octubre as the sides traded late goals in a 1-1 draw, with the latter finishing with 10 men.

Sportivo Luqueno's hosting of Rubio Nu ended scoreless.