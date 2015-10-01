Pardew confident Palace will improve home form

Alan Pardew is confident Crystal Palace's poor start to the season at home will correct itself ahead of this weekend's clash with West Brom.

Palace have only won one of their three home matches, although they have picked up nine points from four away games, including last Sunday's 1-0 win at Watford.

Pardew said: "Yes we want to improve at home, like most of the Premier League at the moment. There's been more away wins than home wins.

"It's strange but it [home form] will correct itself in the Premier League and we hope to be a part of that.

"We had a really tough start and we've got a good points total out of that, now to build on that."

Victory over Watford last weekend ended a run of two successive defeats for Palace in the league, and Pardew believes the performance at Vicarage Road gives him a platform to build from.

He added: "We always try boss the game, we tried to boss the game against Watford and I think we did a pretty good job.

"I don't think we got enough credit for the Watford win. No one had scored or won there, and we did both. I was really pleased and it was a big step for us."