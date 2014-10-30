Pardew credits Hull fightback for revival

Pardew has been under plenty of pressure for far in 2014-15, with Newcastle having taken just two points from four Premier League games prior to their draw with Hull following a dismal end to last season.

However, Papiss Cisse's late brace hauled Newcastle back from 2-0 down and Pardew's side have beaten Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight since then as well as holders Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

With three wins and a draw from their four outings in October, Pardew looks back on their draw with Steve Bruce's men as a turning point.

Asked on Thursday what had inspired the upturn in fortunes, he explained: "Possibly the comeback against Hull, 2-0 down to Hull on the back of a difficult run.

"That would have been a really tough result but Papiss getting those two goals and coming back to fitness - probably gave us that boost we needed.

"I think we've taken that into all the games since and we've got a good points total out of that.

"We want to improve on our position by beating Liverpool [on Saturday], which is always a tough game and a great fixture.

"It has a certain romance to it and I think it's going to make for a cracking game on Saturday."

Newcastle host Liverpool eager to make it four wins on the spin in all competitions, with Brendan Rodgers' men having failed to hit top gear yet this term following their title challenge last season.

Asked if the pressure was now off following the side's recent good run, Pardew responded: "Surprisingly, I always enjoy the build-up to a game, the start of the game and the game itself. It's only the end bit when you guys get your teeth out that's really uncomfortable.

"I love this football club and the players are showing they love it too.

"I don't think it's important [who takes credit] if I'm honest. The most important thing is we're winning games again and that's what [the fans] want to see.

"I think they've got a group that can excite them, we've got a lot of pace in and around the squad - it's getting it on the pitch and using it in the right manner, which we're managing to do at the moment.

"We've had a couple of very good sides here in my time and last season it sort of fell away from us and we're trying to build a new side here but it takes time."