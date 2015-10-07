Pardew: England? Sure, but I’d go for Mourinho

I am an Englishman, so it is a position I would consider, of course. For the England job, it is going to be about where you are when the chance comes; if your flag is up the pole or down the pole

Much maligned at Newcastle United, despite being named Premier League Manager of the Season in 2011/12, the Londoner has soared since returning to the Eagles, who he played for from 1987-91. Under Pardew’s stewardship, the South Londoners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, and have won 11 out of their last 14 away games in all competitions.

With Roy Hodgson’s current contract as England boss expiring after next summer’s European Championship, Pardew has been included among the names to potentially succeed the 68-year-old in the Three Lions’ hot seat.

Speaking exclusively in the November 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, Pardew is full of admiration for his fellow Londoner, who has already guided England to qualification for Euro 2016 having won all eight matches so far.

If I was the FA and wanted to win the World Cup, I would get Jose Mourinho. You need to understand English players, and he has worked with English players for years

“At the moment Roy Hodgson could not be doing any better – we have qualified for the Euros and won every game,” he says. "I am an Englishman, so it is a position I would consider, of course. For the England job, it is going to be about where you are when the chance comes; if your flag is up the pole or down the pole. I hope that if it does come around at some stage, my flag is up the pole."

However, given the choice, the former Southampton and West Ham head honcho believes Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has the necessary qualities and know-how to lead England to World Cup glory.

“If I was the FA and wanted to win the World Cup, I would try to get Jose Mourinho. You need to understand English players, and he has worked with English players for several years,” says Pardew.

"It would disappoint me, but I would also be pleased because Jose... he gets it. I couldn’t see that with Sven [Goran Eriksson] or [Fabio] Capello. Maybe Jose could be tempted, but I don’t know; he is the best manager in the world, and the England job is one where you have to be able to win without the best players – you have to be clever to win a major tournament.”

