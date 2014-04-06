Pardew eyes change in fortunes

Saturday's comprehensive 4-0 loss to Manchester United - a team they beat 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign - made it three consecutive losses since Crystal Palace were beaten a fortnight ago, with 11 unanswered goals shipped during that period.

Southampton were 4-0 winners over Newcastle at St Mary's last weekend, while Everton left Tyneside boosted by a 3-0 scoreline.

"The last few results, particularly the last three, have been tough, tough games for us," said Pardew after the defeat to David Moyes' side.

"The opposition has been above us, there's no doubt about that, and we've not really had any breaks in the games.

"We had chances (against Manchester United) - the first goal was essential for us and we didn't get it.

"It's tough and I understand the fans' frustration. They want to see exciting football at this stadium and we're just not producing it at the moment."

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Stoke, the club immediately below them in the Premier League table.

"We need to just gather ourselves together and hopefully go to Stoke and put on a performance that is above the last three," Pardew added.

"There was commitment on the pitch, a lot of good commitment - we actually had some decent performances, but United were too good."