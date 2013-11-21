Pardew hopeful France win will boost Newcastle

Both Mathieu Debuchy and Yohan Cabaye were involved as France overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Ukraine 3-2 on aggregate on Tuesday and clinch their place at next year's finals in Brazil.

The superb turnaround has provided a considerable boost to the French contingent in Newcastle's squad ahead of Saturday's visit of Norwich.

"There's been a good mood," said Pardew.

"Most of our players have made it to the World Cup.

"France coming back from two down to come to win has been a big boost for them.

"Yohan has played in both games so it is good for us.

"Now they are focusing on an important game for their club.

"It is important to focus on what is important for us, which is Norwich."

Pardew's men head into Saturday's game on the back of consecutive wins over Chelsea and Tottenham - results that have lifted the club to within four points of the top four.