Pardew: Palace are safe

Alan Pardew is confident Crystal Palace will stay up following Wednesday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Everton at Selhurst Park.

Palace created a number of chances to win it, but Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles made a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.

Pardew saw plenty of reasons for optimism, though, as Palace moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone despite failing to fully capitalise on the sending off of Everton's James McCarthy early in the second half.

"That point might be crucial. I'd be very surprised if anyone in the bottom three can catch us," Pardew told BBC Sport.

"We'd have liked to have won the game. We had some great chances. It's frustrating. But although I'm frustrated, I'm pleased with another good performance. Given before the Norwich game the pressure we were under, I would've taken four points.

"The next two games are important. We've got two draws and a win, that's not bad after the run we were on."

After a frustrating evening in front of goal, Pardew demanded more from his attackers.

"I want my offensive players to be a bit hotter," Pardew added.

"[Yannick] Bolasie and [Wilfried] Zaha were okay in parts today, less so in others. They are so important to us. The key to this team since I've been here has been Zaha and Bolasie. They need to give a bit more than they did tonight.

"Connor [Wickham] looked like a player who has been injured. He needed that game. Connor got half a game, [Emmanuel] Adebayor looked good when he came on."