Pardew pleased with Newcastle's resolve

Papiss Cisse scored twice at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to rescue a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Swansea controlled much of the game and Pardew's men were lucky to leave south Wales with a point, with Cisse again proving the hero.

The 29-year-old striker netted both his side's goal in a 2-2 draw against Hull City at St James' Park last month and he repeated the feat against Garry Monk's team.

Newcastle remain winless in the Premier League this season, but under-fire Pardew is proud of his team's determined attitude.

"We showed so much character and a real fight," said Pardew.

"Swansea have a really good system and they play it really well, but at the end we were pushing for the win and that isn't something you'd expect from an away team and had a really good chance at 2-2."

Swansea took the lead in the 17th minute through Wilfried Bony's first goal of the season, but Cisse levelled for Newcastle just before half-time after latching onto a Gabriel Obertan cross.

Wayne Routledge's delightful chip edged Swansea back in front before Cisse prodded home 15 minutes from time, much to the delight of Pardew.

"Papiss had a tough season last year and had a lot of injuries but it looks like the rest has done him good," he added.

"The first goal was a really clever, technical finish and the second one was just instinct really.

"I'm really pleased with Papiss - he's in a good place at the moment."