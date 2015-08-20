Pardew rejects Bolasie and Murray exit talks

Alan Pardew has rejected speculation Yannick Bolasie and Glenn Murray could leave Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline.

Winger Bolasie has been linked with a move to Tottenham after catching the eye with some lively displays for Palace.

Pemier League new boys Bournemouth are reported to be keen on striker Murray, but Pardew is determined to keep the duo at Selhurst Park.

"Yannick is linked to other clubs all the time because he's an exciting player," said Pardew. "But he is a Crystal Palace player and is loved by our fans.

"Murray is [also] very much our player. He's been brilliant for this football club and will be brilliant for this football club going forward.

"As much as we owe Glenn, he owes us for the platform that we've given him in the Premier League. I have a great relationship with him."

Pardew did hint that Dwight Gayle could leave the club despite a potential move to Bristol City breaking down, stating: "Gayle remains our player until such time that another club puts a bid in that we accept."