Pardew revelling in 'massive highs'

Ayoze Perez scored the decisive goal for the second top-flight game running, the Spaniard coming off the bench to capitalise from an error from his compatriot Alberto Moreno in the 73rd minute.

Perez's close-range strike earned Newcastle a fourth triumph on the bounce in all competitions and, following Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win over Manchester City, further alleviated the pressure on his manager.

And Pardew - who saw Gabriel Obertan go off injured in the first half - recalled the late Robson's reflections on what life is like in the St James' Park hotseat.

"Bobby Robson said the highs are massive and the lows equally as low," the 53-year-old said.

"He needed a tin hat at times and I need a tin hat at times. But when the good times come, this is as good a city to be in as any."

United moved to within a point of their visitors with the hard-fought triumph and Pardew cited two key factors in his side's recent upturn in form.

"It's just a real discipline about we do, and pace - the two things that have probably got us results recently," he explained.

"The back four was very, very strong. The only big problem we had was losing Obertan, because he's been outstanding lately and it looks like he's got a big injury.

"But I couldn't be more proud of the players. We have got a juvenile spirit around us and that's really nice."