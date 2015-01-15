Pardew: Sanogo needs to grow at Palace

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew hopes Arsenal loanee Yaya Sanogo will be able to grow as a player during his loan spell at Selhurst Park, starting with Saturday's trip to Burnley.

The French striker completed his temporary move across London on Tuesday, having seen first-team opportunities limited at the Emirates Stadium, and will hope to make a mark in Palace's bid to avoid the drop.

Sanogo, 21, is Pardew's first signing since the former Newcastle United boss was appointed and the 53-year-old wants to see him flourish.

"He's a player who needs first team games and is limited at Arsenal," said Pardew. "He comes into our club with much more of an even chance of playing.

"Mr [Arsene] Wenger has high regard for him and feels it wold be good for Arsenal and him to come on loan. It's a platform to see if his development is ready to be a Premier League striker for Arsenal.

"Strikers in the Premier League don't always have to contribute goals. Sanogo offers a bit of chaos factor, you're not quite sure what he's going to do.

"He's got technical ability and I think he can score goals. His main job is to grow as a player and goals will help him grow quicker.

"I've been lucky with strikers, most I've had have hit the ground running and, fingers crossed, Yaya can do the same.

"I had Alex Song off Arsenal at Charlton and he did very well for me. If he can be half as good as Alex I'll be very pleased.

"He needs me to give him confidence, he should have the confidence that I feel he could do it."

Pardew also revealed the club were on the lookout for another striker, amid reports of a move for Swansea City's Bafetimbi Gomis, before hinting a deal could be on the cards for Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique.

"We should be in the market for another striker, we're trying to find another route," he explained.

"I'm not going to talk about players under contract at other clubs but we're looking at the market, making discreet calls to see who is available.

"Jose is a player I worked with before [at Newcastle], I haven't made a direct enquiry to the player or his agent or the manager or chairman of Liverpool...as yet. "