Pardew tips Gouffran to bounce back

The former France Under-21 attacker found himself with the goal at his mercy in the closing stages at St James' Park after Sammy Ameobi's effort rebounded off the post, but he inexplicably put the ball over from four yards out as the game ended in a frustrating 0-0 stalemate.

Gouffran, 27, netted three times in 15 appearances after a move from Bordeaux in January last season.

And Pardew has backed the attacker to flourish and become a firm fan favourite this term.

"Gouffran, we felt, really pushed on when he got in the team last season. It will be interesting to see how he does this season," the former West Ham manager said.

"He is a really terrific lad, a wholehearted player, and someone our fans do already appreciate.

"I think he's like Peter Lovenkrands in that he'll give you absolutely everything. He will run all day and night for the team. His attitude is fantastic.

"I think our supporters appreciate those type of players. So it will be interesting to see how he does this year."

Newcastle, who face a trip to Aston Villa after the international break, sit 12th in the Premier League after scoring their first goal of the season courtesy of Hatem Ben Arfa's strike in a 1-0 win over Fulham last time out.