Pardew worried by Palace slump

Alan Pardew acknowledged he has cause for concern after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Watford condemned Crystal Palace to a fourth successive Premier League loss at Selhurst Park.

Troy Deeney scored either side of Emmanuel Adebayor's first Palace goal in south London to extend a miserable start to 2016 for Pardew's men, with Pape Souare's late red card for a poor challenge on Valon Behrami worsening matters.

Palace have not won in the league since December 19 and, having ended 2015 in fifth with aspirations of Europe, now sit 12th after taking just one point in the calendar year to date.

Pardew lamented another impressive display from Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and a Yohan Cabaye effort that hit the post but conceded his team need a change in fortune.

"It was a tough result for us. We couldn't get going in the first half," he told BBC Sport. "We were much improved in the second half and should have won it, so it's a bit of a blow to lose the game.

"We made a slight error on the Watford winner. I can't think of too much of a threat they had in the second half, but that is what it is for us.

"We are on a tricky run and need to fight out way out of this form."

Deeney's first came from the penalty spot 16 minutes after Mile Jedinak was adjudged to have hauled down the Watford skipper at a corner.

Commenting on referee Robert Madley's decision, Pardew added: "We have had situations where Scott Dann is dragged to the ground on regular occasions but nothing is given.

"I am not going to say it was not holding, but to have it on the first corner at the first play was tough.

"We know we are on a tricky run and these things go against you on these runs. We just have to focus now and get out of this run. The league form is a bit of a worry and we just have to put it right.

"It is a 90-minute game and we wasted 45 minutes."