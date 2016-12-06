Pardew's job is 'totally safe' - Palace chairman

Alan Pardew's job as Crystal Palace manager is safe, according to club chairman Steve Parish.

The former Newcastle United boss ended a run of six consecutive Premier League defeats on Saturday with victory at home to Southampton.

And Parish told talkSPORT: "[His job] is totally safe in that every manager is under pressure. You need to win football matches.

"It is a very binary industry and we are all under pressure. You can't lift that pressure from people - that is no more constructive than putting it on them.

"We don't have to have that conversation because Alan knows the game, he knows where he is and he knows the things he has to do.

"The most important thing is we want him to succeed, we try and help him to succeed, and all the things around the club are geared to making him succeed.

"He is a positive force in everything around the football club, in the interest he takes in every area of the football club, and all the positive things he does, so everybody is geared to making Alan a success at the club."

Pardew, who played for Palace between 1987 and 1991, moved back to the club in January 2015, guiding them to the FA Cup final in his first full season in charge.