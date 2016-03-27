Pareja hails FC Dallas depth after win over D.C. United

WASHINGTON — FC Dallas may have been missing seven players to international duty Saturday, but Oscar Pareja's side didn't miss a beat in a 3-0 win over D.C. United at RFK Stadium.

Michael Barrios scored twice before the break and Maximiliano Urruti added another in the second half as Dallas (3-1-0) cruised to victory over a struggling United side (0-2-2).

Dallas was without goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, defenders Walker Zimmerman, Maynor Figueroa, Atiba Harris and Moises Hernandez, midfielder Kellyn Acosta, and striker Tesho Akindele because of various national team obligations.

"One of the best things we can talk about this group of players that I am blessed to coach is the level of inclusion of all of the players," Pareja said. "We were missing players for sure, but we always say that the challenge has been opportunity, and opportunity is taken is by the ones that are prepared — and they are very well prepared."

The defensive unit was hit particularly hard by call-ups, but backup goalkeeper Chris Seitz stopped a Fabian Espindola penalty while reserve defenders Zach Loyd and Aaron Guillen helped preserve the shutout.

Pareja was particularly pleased with Guillen, a homegrown player signed in January who was making his professional debut.

"I thought it was a fantastic performance by Aaron," Pareja said. "He looked very mature there. He looks for me like he had a ton of games already. I have to praise the way he tactically played today. With Aaron, he showed a lot of character and personality."