Paris Metro victim wants perpetrators 'locked up'

The 33-year-old Parisian was blocked from entering the carriage at the Richelieu-Drouot station before being pushed back onto the platform while the group sang racially charged songs.

The incident took place prior to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, with Souleymane urging police to take action.

"I didn't know I was filmed. The fact that I'm talking about it now gives me courage to go to the police and file a complaint," he told La Parisien.

"I intend to turn to anti-racist associations. These people, these English fans should be found, punished and locked up. What happened should not go unpunished."

Souleymane also went on to explain why he initially told no-one of the incident prior to footage emerging online.

"I got home and didn't mention the incident to anyone, neither my wife nor my children - what would I have said to my children? That daddy was pushed off the Metro because he was black? That’s pointless.

"I wanted to get on to the carriage, but a group of English supporters blocked me and pushed me back. I tried to force a gap and get on. In the scrum, I lost my phone.

"They were saying things to me in English but I didn't really understand what they were saying. I don't speak a word of English.

"I understood they were Chelsea fans and made the link with the PSG match that night. I also understood very well that they were targeting me because of the colour of my skin.

"You know, I live with racism; I wasn't really surprised at what happened to me, even if it was the first time in the Metro.

"Afterwards, someone came and said to me that I'd been brave to resist people like that. In my view, the incident lasted around six or seven minutes. After a while, transport staff intervened, but only to ensure there wasn't a fight.

"Their objective was to get the transport moving again. No passenger came to my defence, but in any case what could one have done? Then the train moved on and I waited for the next one."