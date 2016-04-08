Parlour wants Wilshere to deliver on talent

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has grown tired of Jack Wilshere's off-field antics and demanded he starts making headlines on the park.

Wilshere is yet to play this season after suffering a broken leg during pre-season training in August but was caught up in a street brawl outside of a London nightclub on Sunday.

And while Parlour has a high opinion of Wilshere's talent, he wants to see it on a consistent basis for Arsenal and England, particularly with Euro 2016 fast approaching in June.

"Jack is a magnificent player. You see that when he puts that English shirt on as well. He has played so well under Roy Hodgson," Parlour told Betsafe.

"He has played in an advance role for Arsenal, a deeper role for England and he can play anywhere in midfield, but he has got to get himself fit – that's the most important thing for Jack – is to play on a regular basis.

"He has had so many injuries over the last two or three seasons, which really has affected his career, so he will be hungry to come back work so hard off the field.

"Look, there's front page paper news that we don't really need to dwell on, Jack Wilshere has to be on the back pages. Get back into the side and then he'll be hoping that he's in the next squad going to the Euros."

Wilshere is expected to make his first appearance of the season for Arsenal's under-21 side against Newcastle United on Friday.