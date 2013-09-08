Parlour 'worried' about Arsenal's forward options

Parlour, who made over 400 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, joined the list of pundits praising the club for signing Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil on transfer deadline day.

Ozil, who cost a reported £42.5 million, will strengthen Arsenal significantly, according to Parlour, but he still has doubts over whether Wenger has enough top-class strikers at his disposal.

Wenger did sign French forward Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer from Auxerre in the close-season, but Parlour admitted that he is "worried" the side will struggle if Olivier Giroud goes down with an injury.

"I'm worried about the forward line," Parlour told The Daily Star. "Giroud was excellent against Spurs.

"But if he does get a niggle or get injured, then the next player that can play there is Theo Walcott because Lukas Podolski is out injured.

"It's the only position I am worried about. If Giroud does get hurt, they are going to be light.

"They got Ozil in – great. But could they have signed a striker as well?"

Giroud has started the 2012-13 season in excellent form, scoring in all three Premier League matches Arsenal have played.

After an opening-day loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal rebounded with wins over Fulham and rivals Tottenham as they climbed to fourth in the table.