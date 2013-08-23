Parma president rules out sale of Biabiany

The former Inter forward, who is co-owned by Sampdoria, featured 33 times in the league for Roberto Donadoni's men as they finished 10th in Serie A last season.

A string of impressive performances have seen him linked with a move away from the club in the transfer window, with reigning champions Juventus among the clubs thought to be chasing the 25-year-old.

However, Parma president Tommaso Ghirardi says the club are not interested in allowing the player leave.

"There has never been anything with Juventus," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I don’t know why people are continuing to talk about it."

Far from planning for life without the forward, Ghirardi believes that Biabiany can be an important figure for his club this season and ruled out the possibility of a deal with any of his suitors being concluded before the transfer window shuts on September 2.

"Biabiany is a really important player for us and I don’t think there is now the time to conclude a deal for him anyway," he added.