Parr relief for Palace as serious injury avoided
Crystal Palace defender Jonathan Parr is hopeful of a swift return after revealing he avoided serious injury at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
The Norwegian needed oxygen as he was carried off the pitch at the DW Stadium following an incident when he went down under a challenge from Callum McManaman during Wigan's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win.
It was initially feared that the 25-year-old had sustained a serious neck injury and he was taken to hospital for a scan, but Parr has been given the all-clear.
The full-back has revealed he could miss Tuesday's Premier League clash with Hull City, but he expects to be back in action before long.
He told Sky Sports: "I am extremely happy that I am 100 per cent well.
"It was a hard knock, but I am happy I have not suffered a serious injury. I hope to be back playing soon.
"I might not be able to play this Tuesday, but I am sure I will be ready next weekend."
