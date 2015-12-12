Partizan's entire board steps down after Europa League exit

The entire Partizan board have quit following the club's elimination from the Europa League, general manager Milos Vazura confirmed on Friday.

Vazura made the announcement after Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg, which sent Partizan crashing out of Europe's second-tier club competition.

Partizan's defeat during the week was the final straw, with the club fourth and 24 points adrift of arch-rivals Crvena Zvezda in Serbia's Super Liga.

"The managing board resigned collectively last night and I will head the club in a technical capacity until the club calls an assembly within 30 days to elect a new leadership," Vazura told Tanjug news agency.

"This is a difficult time for Partizan because we had vested all our hopes in European success after poor performances in the Serbian league.

"We don't want to blame the players but had they got the result they needed, we wouldn't have had to resign."