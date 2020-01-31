Paul McGinn and Marc McNulty could come into Hibs line-up

Hibernian could have a new-look side out for the visit of St Mirren.

Paul McGinn is set to face his former club after moving from Paisley while Marc McNulty has returned on loan and Greg Docherty has agreed a loan deal from Rangers.

Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous and midfielder Stevie Mallan (all knee) remain out but David Gray returns from illness.

St Mirren will have two new signings in their squad.

Lee Hodson has returned to Paisley from Gillingham while Jim Goodwin has secured striker Alex Jakubiak for the rest of the season from Watford.

Kyle Magennis (knee) and defender Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Omeonga, McNulty, Docherty, Bogdan.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, Hodson, McGrath, McAllister, Flynn, McGinn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, McMaster, Jakubiak, Jamieson, Lyness.