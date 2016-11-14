Payet 'to stay for years' despite West Ham's poor season

West Ham expect to retain Dimitri Payet for many years to come despite their poor start to the season, insists joint-chairman David Sullivan.

The 29-year-old said earlier this month he was "not closing the door to anything" when asked about a potential January exit from the club.

Those remarks came after West Ham failed to qualify for the Europa League group stage and picked up only 11 points from as many Premier League matches, leaving them 17th in the table.

Payet has most recently been linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, but Sullivan has no intention of selling the playmaker after he scored the winning goal in France's 2-1 win over Sweden in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

"I watched the England match with my sons on Friday evening and enjoyed seeing the Three Lions secure a deserved victory over Scotland," Sullivan wrote on the club's website.

"We also flicked channels throughout the game to see Dimitri Payet in outstanding form for France - again!

"Dimitri has had an outstanding year and has become a vital player for France and I am so proud that he is a West Ham player.

"He has played 16 times for his country in 2016, scoring seven goals and assisting five more, and inspiring them to the final of the European Championship.

"Dimi signed a new long-term contract in February, pledging his future to this club, and it is very much our intention that he remains with us for years to come."

West Ham face an away game against London rivals Tottenham on Saturday when they return to action after the international break.