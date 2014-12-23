Pearson determined to revive Leicester fortunes

Last season's Championship winners made a strong start to the 2014-15 campaign, but since a thrilling 5-3 win over Manchester United in September they have not picked up a win in 12 matches.

That run has left them bottom of the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety, while Pearson himself has courted controversy.

The 51-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with a fan during the 3-1 loss to Liverpool earlier this month, which earned him a one-match ban that is still pending an appeal.

Ahead of Leicester's December 26 clash with Tottenham at the King Power Stadium, Pearson is focused solely on improving his side's results.

"I have to prepare the players for the next game," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are coming into criticism for our league position. We have to accept that people are going to be obnoxious at times so in many ways it's an incentive to turn it around.

"We still feel it's a situation that can be turned around. We know our performances don't reflect where we are.

"I'd rather win very luckily and play awfully as long as we get the right result. For us to change our fortunes we've got to eradicate some of the mistakes we're making.

"I'm trying to limit the pressure the players are under. We're well aware of our situation and are keen to change our fortunes.

"It's important not to hide. There has to be a positive slant. We need to get this elusive win and we'll be doing everything we can to change our fortunes on Boxing Day."