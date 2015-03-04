Pearson pragmatic over handling of 'sideshows'

The Leicester City boss was involved in a heated verbal exchange with a disgruntled fan during his side's 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool.

A one-game touchline ban and a £10,000 fine followed and Pearson has mixed emotions about the incident.

"There's always two sides to a story," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"The bottom line is I don't have any complaints with how it was dealt with now, but I certainly wouldn't apologise to the individual.

"But offending people around me, yeah, of course, is something that I would probably change if I had the chance to change it. But, again, people like to give it out but they don't like being on the receiving end."

Pearson has been perceived as having a frosty relationship with the media at times this season, but insists his focus is purely on keeping rock-bottom Leicester in the Premier League.

"I am what I am and whether people like or not is to a large extent, not irrelevant, but I have to be able to go home and be able to live my life," he said.

"There is a lot more scrutiny for sure and a lot of tittle-tattle and there are a lot of people who have opinions and they are more than entitled to them, but so am I.

"I've been criticised when I've not spoken enough, when I've been quite guarded.

"The Premier League is a global brand and so there is a lot of sideshows that go on alongside it. I'm trying to keep my focus very much on what is the main event and that is our team trying to change our fortunes.

"I've actually enjoyed doing the media this season. Contrary to peoples' beliefs, I find it interesting in many ways."