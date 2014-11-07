Pearson scoffs at 'ludicrous' pressure talk

The East Midlands club find themselves in the bottom three of the Premier League as a result of Sunderland's 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Leicester travel to second-placed Southampton on Saturday on the back of picking up just one point from their last five top-flight matches, but manager Pearson dismissed talk of him being under more scrutiny due to their league position.

He said: "I'm under no more pressure than any other week, whether it is this year, last year or any other year.

"The pressure I'm under is the pressure I put on myself. If that is the case [being under more pressure], it is all pretty ludicrous.

"I have to continue to manage people's expectations through hysteria and depression. It seems to be one or the other.

"My expectations are pretty realistic. The goals we have for our group of players remains the same.

"I want us to maximise our own ability. I'm not measuring our performance against other teams' capabilities. I'm measuring it against what I know we're capable of and what I know needs to be us meeting the demands of the Premier League.

"I'm not going to waste any time getting involved in the fluctuations of other people's emotional states."

Pearson hinted that leading scorer Leonardo Ulloa could return to the starting line-up on Saturday after dropping to the bench for last weekend's home defeat to West Brom due to a soft tissue problem.