Pearson welcomes Premier League pressure

September's thrilling 5-3 victory over Manchester United left Leicester seventh in the table, but a barren subsequent three months had seen them sink to the bottom.

However, Leicester ended their desperate streak with a 1-0 win at the KC Stadium to move within three points of safety.

Poor results and a row with a Leicester fan which saw Pearson slapped with a touchline ban had mounted pressure on the manager, but he insists he never lost faith in his squad.

"I don't think there's been a doubt in our minds about our ability to achieve results," he said. "I know the players are relieved [to win], they're only human beings.

"I am just pleased that the group are together, I think that will be vital for us in the new year."

Pearson also expects to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month, however he was keen to stress his struggling current crop do not face the axe.

He added: "I think it is going to be important for us to try and strengthen and add to what we already have, because if we can add quality in one or two areas, I think that’s going to help the players that we already have.

"I am not suggesting our players aren’t good enough, I know that they are.

"We have got some talented players but to be consistent in this division it is very hard."