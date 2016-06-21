Pecchia promises attacking Verona in bid to return to Serie A

Fabio Pecchia is promising an attacking brand of football at Verona as he aims to spearhead the club's promotion back to Serie A.

Verona were relegated from the top flight last season, finishing bottom with just five wins from 38 matches.

Head coach Luigi Delneri subsequently departed, with Pecchia taking over on a one-year deal after leaving his role as Rafael Benitez's assistant at Newcastle United, themselves relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

"I'm very excited, it was a conscious choice. I had a major contract with Newcastle but I strongly wanted to coach Verona," Pecchia said in a media conference on Tuesday.

"We will work to have a mentality and a strong group to better face the league and any rough patches.

"My idea is to propose a proactive, starting formation of 4-3-3 but I will not focus too much on the numbers, we will always take to the pitch to win.

"Verona is a team that has values. I am to lay the foundations to do well. The fans of Verona have the same mentality of English supporters. We have to carry the public with our attitude on the pitch."