Pedro: No regrets over swapping Barcelona for Chelsea

Pedro insists he has no residing feelings of disappointment over his switch from Barcelona to Chelsea, despite the two clubs' contrasting seasons.

The Spain international, 28, enjoyed eight trophy-laden seasons with Barca, winning five league titles as well as the Champions League on three occasions.

But, with first-team opportunities becoming limited behind Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, Pedro opted for a move to Stamford Bridge to join the reigning Premier League champions ahead of 2015-16.

This season, Chelsea's defence of that crown was an unmitigated disaster, culminating in a 10th-place finish, while Barca made it back-to-back La Liga triumphs.

Pedro himself scored just seven times in 29 league appearances, but he is eager to stay and help the Blues make up for the campaign.

"I am really happy here and have no regrets about the decision I made to join Chelsea," Pedro said to the Evening Standard.

"Is the best still to come from me? Absolutely. I always keep faith in myself and my abilities.

"I am already looking forward to next season in terms of what we can achieve and putting the club back where it should be.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting for the Premier League, which will be a dream for me."